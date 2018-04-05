SA man jailed over double murder of women

A South Australian man who bashed his partner to death with a steel bar and then strangled her mother with her own nightie has been jailed for at least 26 years.

Family members of the victims are seen as Bo Krister Olsson was jailed for at least 26 years.

Bo Krister Olsson pleaded guilty to the murders of 62-year-old Sherril Pountney and her 84-year-old mother Patricia Phillips.

Their bodies were found in their Millicent home in May last year after Olsson walked into a police station at Renmark, several hundred kilometres to the north.

In sentencing in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Justice Anne Bampton said Ms Pountney was killed as she slept, with Olsson hitting her several times until she "stopped making noises".

His partner of 19 years had been having trouble with illness for many years and Olsson told police the pair had discussed ending her life if her condition got too bad.

He said Ms Pountney wanted him to "help her out" and that she wasn't concerned with how he did it but "just wanted it to be quick".

Justice Bampton said Olsson had not initially intended to kill Ms Phillips but his "adrenalin was pumping" and he was under the influence of ice at the time.

He told police the older woman was a "regular pain in the arse" and described to a psychiatrist how he "dragged her into her bedroom and bashed the crap out of her" before strangling her on her bed.

Ms Phillips was found slumped on the floor, leaning against a wardrobe with her nightie around her neck.

Justice Bampton said Olsson had planned to kill himself by intentionally crashing his car but couldn't go through with it and drove around for several days before handing himself in.

She said his attack on Ms Pountney was "unprovoked, sustained and intentional" and in strangling Ms Phillips, Olsson had taken the life of an "elderly, vulnerable woman".

"The devastation and grief your horrific actions, in killing two members of the one family, have wrought on this family is lifelong and heart-wrenching," the judge said.

Justice Bampton jailed Olsson for life but discounted his non-parole period from 35 years to 26 years because of his early guilty pleas.

She said he would be 80 when eligible for parole but, as a Swedish national, would likely be deported upon his release.