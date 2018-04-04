No DNA from man charged over SA shooting

A man accused of fatally shooting his friend in the head in a forest south of Adelaide could have charges against him dropped, a court has been told.

Hayden Dove Fenton was charged with an aggravated count of endangering life over the death of Bailey Davenport on the Fleurieu Peninsula in 2017.

The Adelaide Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that none of Fenton's DNA was found on the gun involved in the incident.

The two men were with a group of friends at Second Valley Reserve, Parawa, when the shot was fired.

Mr Davenport suffered a bullet wound to the head and was flown to the Flinders Medical Centre, where he died the following day.

Fenton was released on home detention bail the week after the incident, which was continued until his next court appearance in May.