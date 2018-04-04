Drugged driver jailed over fatal SA crash

An Adelaide man who killed his friend while driving high on methamphetamine and at speeds that were "breathtaking and frightfully dangerous" has been jailed for more than six years.

Peter Andrew Scott pleaded guilty in the District Court to causing the death of Alex "Alby" Taylor-Siciliano and injuries to motorist Gary Hall in a head-on crash in 2015.

Scott was jailed on Wednesday for six years and five months, with a non-parole period of almost five years and was also banned from driving for 16 years.

The 29-year-old had earlier told the court it was Mr Taylor-Siciliano who was spotted driving at speeds of up to 162km/h, and that the pair had swapped places just before the crash.

In sentencing, Judge Paul Muscat rejected his claim and said Scott's evidence was "utterly unconvincing".

"I found you overall not to be a credible or truthful witness," he said.

He said Scott was driving at speeds which were "breathtaking and frightfully dangerous" before the crash.

"Put simply, you should never have driven in the condition or state you were in that morning," he said.

"It was not a matter of if a fatal crash would happen that morning, but rather only a matter of when."

He said the fact that Scott had tried to lay blame on his deceased friend demonstrated that he was unwilling to accept the full consequences of his actions and was an attempt to minimise his own culpability.

Scott broke down in the dock as Judge Muscat spoke of his partner raising four young children alone, and mouthed "I love you" at a supporter in the court.