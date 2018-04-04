News

SA man avoids jail for dodgy trading

Kathryn Bermingham
AAP /

A South Australian man who pleaded guilty to share market manipulation charges has avoided jail time.

Stefan Mark Boitcheff, 32, appeared in the South Australian District Court on Wednesday following an ASIC investigation into his trading in 2013-14.

Boitcheff, a self-taught trader, created an artificial price for shares and created a false appearance of active trading on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Judge Wayne Chivell did not accept Boitcheff's claim that he was unaware of the rules, but released him on a good behaviour order.

"Before commencing trading... you are under an obligation to make yourself aware of the rules and comply with them," he said.

"If you were capable of conducting trades at this advanced level, you were capable of understanding the terms and conditions."

He said it was impossible to calculate Boitcheff's exact profits, but the benefit would have been "minimal".

The prosecution had earlier submitted that throughout the period of his offending, Boitcheff made more than $80,000 from trading in other securities.

