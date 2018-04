A South Australian teenager has been hospitalised with a potentially deadly strain of meningococcal disease.

The 15-year-old from regional SA is in stable condition after being diagnosed with the B strain of the disease, SA Health said on Wednesday.

There have been six confirmed cases of the disease in South Australia this year, with no links established between the current and other recent cases.