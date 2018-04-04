Tziporah Malkah threatened with arrest

A magistrate will order the arrest of former model and reality television star Tziporah Malkah if she fails to appear in a South Australian court in May.

Neither Malkah, the former fiancee of James Packer, nor her lawyer were present in the Victor Harbor Magistrates Court for an appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Malkah, formerly known as Kate Fischer, has been charged with assault over allegations she bit her then-partner during an incident at their Port Elliot home in January.

She is also charged with assaulting three SA Police officers, one count of disorderly behaviour and one count of resisting police.

Magistrate David Whittle issued a warrant for her arrest, but it will not be activated unless she fails to attend on May 9, when she is expected to enter pleas.

A police prosecutor said Malkah's lawyer had been in contact with him about her absence but did not say whether a reason was given.

Her and former partner Guy Vasey have split since the incident and Malkah has moved to Sydney.

Following a February court appearance, Malkah told reporters she "chose to fight back" during the altercation.

"What I can say is that I'm a woman who stands up for herself these days ... I've been bullied a lot, particularly in relationships," she told reporters.

"I don't deny fighting for myself, and I don't deny standing up for myself."