A woman has been reported and her two children removed from her care after they were allegedly found to be living in squalid conditions in an Adelaide home.

The 32-year-old will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date after being reported for two counts of failing to provide for the children, police say.

Officers were called to the woman's north-eastern suburbs home last week amid concerns for the welfare of the two 10-year-olds.