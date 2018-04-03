SA youths denied bail over Easter attack

Two youths charged over a violent incident in Adelaide's south on Easter Sunday have been refused bail.

The 16-year-old boys appeared in the Youth Court on Tuesday charged with assault.

A prosecutor told the court that up to five people were allegedly involved in the incident, with two home owners telling police they were kicked and punched.

The court heard that at one stage, two youths climbed onto the roof of the property, and the whole incident was captured on CCTV.

A defence lawyer argued for bail with various conditions but it was refused because of the seriousness of the alleged offending.

The boys will return to the Youth Court on April 18.

Three other youths were also charged with various offences, including assault, over the incident.

A 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were granted police bail to appear in Christies Beach Youth Court on May 24.

A 14-year-old boy was bailed to appear in court on May 10.