Tziporah Malkah to enter pleas in May

James Packer's former fiancee, model and reality television star Tziporah Malkah, will enter pleas on assault charges in May.

Malkah, formerly known as Kate Fischer, did not appear in Victor Harbor Magistrates Court, south of Adelaide, in relation to allegations she assaulted her then-partner during an incident in January.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, but it will not be activated unless she fails to attend court in May.

Malkah, 44, who now lives in Sydney, was charged with biting ex-partner Guy Vasey, as well as assaulting three SA Police officers at the couple's Port Elliot home on Australia Day.

She also faces one count of disorderly behaviour and one count of resisting police.

A police prosecutor told magistrate David Whittle he had been in communication with Malkah's lawyer as recently as Tuesday morning, and the lawyer had explained she would not be represented in court.

On January 27 - the day after the alleged assaults - Malkah claimed in an Instagram post that SA Police had been responsible for bruising on her arms.

Following a court appearance in February, she said she "chose to fight back" during the incident.

"What I can say is that I'm a woman who stands up for herself these days ... I've been bullied a lot, particularly in relationships," she told reporters.

"I don't deny fighting for myself, and I don't deny standing up for myself.

"If I was maybe six inches shorter and meek and crying and all the rest of it I think I would've been treated a little differently."

Malkah, who starred in the movie Sirens, was engaged to James Packer for two years until their separation in 1998.

She has since spent time in the United States and starred in the 2017 season of reality series I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Her bail was continued until her next appearance.