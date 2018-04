It's two thumbs up for the majority of boaties on River Murray in South Australia during the Easter long weekend.

Sergeant Dave Bacchus, from Water Operations, said the behaviour of those on the water was better than in previous years and police were "generally pleased".

Despite a few reports and cautions for minor safety equipment offences and people operating unregistered craft, a 41-year-old man took the cake testing positive for methamphetamines and may face charges.