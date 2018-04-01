Boy, 11, arrested over SA rock pelting

An 11-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and another boy, 16, have been arrested after a man was bashed and had rocks and sticks pelted at his car in Adelaide's southern suburbs.

The assault on Columbia Street at Morphett Vale just before midnight on Saturday was one of three incidents that police believe may be linked.

The man suffered facial injuries in the assault, which happened after he pulled over when rocks were thrown at his car.

Police say he was set upon when he approached a group of young people, while his car was substantially damaged before the group of youths ran away.

An ambulance transported the man to the Noarlunga Hospital for treatment.

The next incident came shortly after midnight when a car travelling on the Southern Expressway at Noarlunga Centre drove over some concrete.

The driver stopped to check his car and when he got out of the vehicle he had rocks thrown at him from an overhead bridge. The man was not injured and the car had minor damage.

Then just after 12.30am on Sunday two Hackham West residents reported having youths on the roof of their house to police.

The two residents were assaulted after they confronted the group and needed medical treatment at Noarlunga Hospital.

Police believe all incidents are connected and have been looking for four male youths and one female.

At 12.30pm on Sunday the trio were arrested at a Hackham West home and are expected to be charged with aggravated assault causing harm, aggravated assault and affray.

Investigations are ongoing and further arrests are likely.