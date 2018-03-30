Darwin clean-up after Marcus to continue

The clean-up in Darwin after Cyclone Marcus has restored most power and water supplies but authorities say it will still take another six weeks to complete.

The storm tore through the Top End earlier this month causing widespread damage and blackouts to 26,000 properties.

Since then power has been restored to all but just a handful of customers, and more than 50,000 tonnes of green debris has been collected.

The NT government says recovery efforts were helped by the 800 military personnel deployed around Darwin each day after the storm hit.

Crews working on power and water supplies were also drawn from as far away as Katherine and Alice Springs, while councils put more than 400 staff on the ground to ensure local communities were safe.

Territory Families also had 60 outreach staff on duty on a daily basis, with a further 40 staffing a recovery hotline.

"The recovery effort has progressed exceptionally well, however full restoration and clean-up operations will take at least another six weeks to complete," the government said.

"Many of those involved in the recovery process are taking a well-earned break this weekend to remove debris and make safe their own homes and will resume the ongoing clean-up effort next week."