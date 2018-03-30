Marshall says he's delivering on promises

South Australia's new Liberal government has ticked off on its objectives in its first full week in office, Premier Steven Marshall says.

New SA Premier Steven Marshall says his government is delivering on its election commitments.

During the state's election campaign, Mr Marshall released a 100-day action plan to deliver on specific promises.

He says the government has fulfilled its first-week commitments including:

- Issuing instructions for the on-time payment of all government bills.

- Beginning preparation of legislation for cuts to payroll tax.

- Starting the procedures to implement $90 million in cut to the Emergency Services Levy.

- Initiating the process to establish the South Australian Productivity Commission.

- Confirming a moratorium on fracking in the southeast of the state.

- Taking action to appoint a special investigator to examine the Labor government's purchase of emergency generators.

- Reducing ministerial staff.

- Developing new guidelines for taxpayer-funded advertising.

- Confirming the mothballed Repatriation Hospital will be used for health services.

- And taking action to dissolve the TAFE SA Board and appoint new members.

"I'm proud that my team has been able to act on everything it set out to do in its first week," Mr Marshall said.

"It demonstrates to South Australians that we will be a government that fulfils its commitment."

The new government also held its first full cabinet meeting on Thursday and confirmed its first budget will be delayed, most likely until September.