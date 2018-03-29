New SA cabinet meets for first time

South Australia's new Liberal cabinet has met for the first time, with proposed cuts to payroll tax among items at the top of its agenda.

Premier Steven Marshall says he was delighted with the discussions on Thursday.

"It was a good start, I want to congratulate each and every one of the new cabinet ministers for their application and the way they have got down to work," Mr Marshall told reporters.

The premier confirmed parliament would return on May 3 and would sit in two-week blocks, as opposed to Labor's previous arrangement to sit just one week at a time.

"The week on, week off, I don't think has served us well when we have been in the middle of discussing a complex piece of legislation," he said.

He also promised his government would run "lean and mean" ministerial offices with significantly reduced staffing.

"But most importantly they will be ministerial offices which understand that they have to deal respectfully with the bureaucracy and focus on delivering outcomes for the people of South Australia," he said.

Before the recent state election, Mr Marshall outlined a comprehensive 100-day plan for his administration which included forming a cabinet sub-committee to help prepare the incoming government's first state budget.

The premier said, in accordance with convention, the post-poll budget would likely be delayed until September.