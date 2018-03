A 14-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in South Australia's far north.

The teenager was charged on Tuesday and will appear in the Adelaide Youth Court at a later date.

It comes after two recent child abuse cases in the Northern Territory with a four-year-old child allegedly assaulted in the remote community of Ali Curung last week, while a 24-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl at Tennant Creek in February.