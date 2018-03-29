Basin royal commission in Murray Bridge

The Murray-Darling Basin Royal Commission is visiting South Australian communities to view sites and hear from affected residents.

Commissioner Bret Walker and senior counsel Richard Beasley will hear from Murray Bridge residents on Thursday, as part of their inquiry into the operations and effectiveness of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

"We anticipate this will be a significant part of the commission's inquiry and will provide important information from local communities about the basin plan," Mr Beasley said.