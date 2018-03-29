SA citizen's arrest rewarded with medal

In retirement, Adelaide man Ian Voysey has travelled the globe in search of adventure and excitement.

But adrenaline of a different kind kicked in on April 20, 2015, when he heroically came to the aid of a neighbour who had been the victim of an attempted murder - an act he will be rewarded for with a Bravery Medal.

Mr Voysey, now 76, was watching television and cooking dinner when another neighbour knocked on the door to tell him about a nearby home invasion.

"He actually had a broom in his hand, and he said she has been attacked and there's someone in her unit," he told AAP.

"The girl that was attacked was in (the neighbour's) unit, she escaped."

The Glenelg man went out onto the road to make sure the offender did not escape the house and jump the fence.

"While I was standing there their roller door came up and this person ran out," Mr Voysey said.

"I grabbed them and put them in a headlock and then realised it was a woman."

She was holding a knife, a scarf and a water bottle.

Mr Voysey told her to drop the knife, which he kicked away into a gutter, and held the woman until police arrived.

He has been hailed a hero for the citizen's arrest, but said he's not out for recognition - it's just what good neighbours do.

"A lot of people who do brave things only do them because they're fortunate or unfortunate enough to be in that situation," he said.

"Unless you're put in that situation you'll never know."