RAH hospital patient flow not good: Wade

The flow of patients through the new Royal Adelaide Hospital is worse than it was at the old one, South Australia's Health Minister Stephen Wade says.

Speaking about a report released by the Salaried Medical Officers Association, Mr Wade said despite having a similar number of beds, the new hospital is "failing to get patients through".

"My understanding is that about a third of the patients who needed to be admitted at the old hospital were seen within four hours," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm told that that's now down to about 20 per cent."

Mr Wade said other issues raised in the report include:

* Inpatient beds being used to accommodate outpatient clinics.

* The treatment of mental health patients, with some spending up to two weeks in general wards.

* Inaccuracies in reporting how many beds are open at any given point.

Mr Wade said he had sought an urgent briefing from SA Health on the issues raised in the report.