SA may get new pedophile laws

The South Australian government has flagged possible legislative changes to keep dangerous pedophiles behind bars.

The move follows the Supreme Court's decision to release pedophile Colin Charles Humphrys under strict supervision against a Parole Board recommendation.

Attorney-General Vickie Chapman says the government will wait to see the outcome of a review of the case by the Director of Public Prosecutions and the fate of a possible appeal.

But she says the government could consider changing the law to tighten the discretion of the courts to release such offenders including a more specific definition of the risks to the community.

"I'll be advised on other options and that is a matter we may need to consider," Ms Chapman told reporters on Wednesday.

"But obviously at this stage, the DPP is doing as we expect, that is reviewing the matter for appeal."

Ms Chapman said it was possible that any law changes could be made retrospective to apply to Humphrys.

She said it was also important to note that he remained in custody pending a possible appeal.

"The priority for the new government is clearly to keep our community safe. That is what is paramount," she said.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court agreed to release Humphrys on licence under strict conditions including electronic monitoring, supervision and libido-reducing medication.

The decision went against a Parole Board recommendation that he be kept behind bars and warnings from psychiatrists that there was a risk Humphrys would re-offend.

The 66-year-old has served multiple jail terms for abusing young boys, with his crimes dating back to 1985.