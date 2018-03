A P-8A Poseidon aircraft based at Adelaide's Edinburgh base will conduct a flypast of the city's air force memorial to mark the 97th anniversary of the RAAF.

The aircraft will make its low pass at 11am on Wednesday, flying from west to east over Adelaide's Torrens Parade Ground at an altitude of about 75 metres.

Air Commodore Joe Iervasi and RAAF Association state president Dave Helman will lead the service.