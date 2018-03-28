Costume exhibition to open in Adelaide

Internationally acclaimed costume designer and curator Marion Boyce is set to open a new fashion installation in Adelaide capturing the luxury, glamour and grace of Victorian-era high society.

The Age of Elegance exhibition, presented by the National Trust of South Australia, will open at Ayers House on Thursday and features more than 40 authentic period costumes.

Ms Boyce has brought to life some of the marvellous creations made by dressmakers up to 150 years ago and carefully preserved by the National Trust, co-curator Jill MacKenzie said.

"We expect that visitors will feel as if they have stumbled upon a grand soiree," Dr MacKenzie said.

"Invitations to these exclusive high-society affairs parties at Henry Ayers' opulent mansion were highly prized."

Many of the costumes are very rare and fragile but Dr MacKenzie said visitors would be surprised and delighted with the skill of their design and the vibrancy of the colours.