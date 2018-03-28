NT urged to stick with fracking ban

Communities across the Northern Territory are "terrified" at the prospect of fracking destroying water, land and community health, an environmental group says.

An independent report has cleared the way for a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing of gas deposits to be lifted, although the NT government says it is in no hurry to scrap the ban.

The Territory opposition has called for quick action to start developing onshore gas reserves and business groups and the federal government have also urged that the moratorium be lifted.

But environmental and indigenous groups have called for the gas to be left in the ground and for the ban to be made permanent.

The Seed Indigenous Youth Climate Network says no fracking should go ahead until the true extent of the risks to water, climate and culture are known.

"Communities across the NT are terrified at the prospect of the fracking industry destroying water, land and community health, and this report has done nothing to quell those fears," Garawa woman and Seed Campaigns Director Nicole Hutton said.

"A two-kilometre buffer zone from well site to drinking water, playgrounds and schools is unacceptable when people's lives in remote communities rely on a single source of drinking water.

"Every young person has the right to grow up without fear of getting sick from poisoned air and water."

Justice Rachel Pepper handed down her inquiry's final report in Darwin on Tuesday, including 134 recommendations which she described as a "package deal" the government should implement in full if it decided to lift the current moratorium.

Justice Pepper said no industry was without risk and any onshore shale gas industry was no exception.

"However, it is the panel's opinion that if all of the recommendations are implemented, the identified risks associated with any onshore shale gas industry can be mitigated or reduced to an acceptable level, and in some cases, the risks can be eliminated," she said.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said the government would either ban fracking or allow it in highly regulated circumstances in tightly prescribed areas, but would not put existing jobs in jeopardy.

"We will not put at risk existing fishing, farming, tourism and cattle jobs for the possibility of jobs from fracking," he said.