Nurse's murder now work-related

The rape and murder of South Australian outback nurse Gayle Woodford has now been ruled work related after a review of SafeWork SA.

The organisation originally told Ms Woodford's relatives her death in 2016 was not a workplace fatality.

Executive director Martyn Campbell says that decision was wrong and an apology had been made to the 56-year-old's family.

"I also regret any frustration this may have generated in the broader community," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Based on the evidence available at the time, the finding that this death was not a workplace fatality was incorrect."

Ms Woodford was lured from her home in the remote community of Fregon, where she worked in the community health centre, by Dudley Davey who had gone to the property asking for assistance.

Her body was found in a shallow grave three days later with Davey ultimately pleading guilty to her rape and murder.

He is currently serving a minimum 32-year jail sentence.

Mr Campbell said SafeWork SA was undertaking a range of measures to ensure the error made in Ms Woodford's case was not repeated.

"We have begun a comprehensive retraining program for our current staff and are recruiting to increase our investigative capability," he said.

"I am also looking at how SafeWork SA can identify whether there are other cases that need to be reassessed in light of this matter."