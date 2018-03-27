SA teacher admits grooming student

An Adelaide woman will be sentenced next month after she admitted to grooming one of her male students for sex.

Bettina Schmoock initially pleaded not guilty to one count of communicating with the intention of procuring a child for sex.

But on Monday she changed her plea, admitting to the allegations which related to her position at Concordia College.

The District Court had previously heard Schmoock, a former German teacher, was counselling the boy at the time of the offending.

Judge Gordon Barrett will now consider evidence in the case, including text and Skype messages between the pair.

Prosecutor Mark Norman said Schmoock faces a maximum sentence of 12 years because she was in a position of authority as the victim's teacher.