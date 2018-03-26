SA mum shook baby in 'momentary lapse'

An Adelaide woman who fatally shook her infant son withheld information from medical staff trying to save the child, a court has heard.

Jennifer Nicole Kennison, 31, appeared in the South Australian Supreme Court on Monday after last year pleading guilty to one count of manslaughter over the 2016 death.

Her lawyer, Justin Wickens, told the court Kennison's actions were the result of a momentary lapse of judgment after she became frustrated with the unsettled baby.

"There is nothing else to suggest that this is a bad parent," he said.

"She is not charged with intentionally killing the child."

But prosecutor Emma Wildman said Kennison, a former childcare worker, showed no remorse and put her own interests ahead of the child's.

"Whilst the defendant called triple zero and she herself administered first aid, she did not provide an accurate history of events to any person who was rendering medical assistance on that day," Ms Wildman told the court.

"She made one brief mention of shaking to a nurse... but to no paramedic, to no medical practitioner at any hospital did she provide an honest account of the shaking."

Ms Wildman said Kennison's actions were not consistent with a mother who had a momentary lapse, instead suggesting she knew she had done something wrong and tried to protect herself from an early stage.

Justice David Lovell continued Kennison's bail ahead of her sentencing in April.