Man faces court over SA cold case

A man charged over the 2000 cold case murder of Adelaide man Robert Sabeckis has not applied for bail.

Paul Maroroa, 43, who was arrested in New Zealand earlier this month and extradited to South Australia last week, appeared for a brief hearing in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Mr Sabeckis was fatally shot in a car park near Maslin Beach, south of Adelaide, before the offender stole his car and made off.

The killer later crashed into a fence and abandoned the car.

A search of the area found a jacket and shotgun, but no arrest was ever made until DNA turned up a positive match in New Zealand.

The testing was allowed after laws were changed to allow access to information on New Zealand's DNA database.

In a press conference held by South Australian police after the arrest, Detective Superintendent Des Bray said police had not established any motive for the crime.

"(Robert) was a single fellow and living with his mum. He was an accountant, a singer, a good, decent person who was a victim of a terrible homicide," he said.

In 2009, the state government offered a $200,000 reward to help solve the case, and in 2016 offered immunity from prosecution for anyone involved in a break-in connected with the killing.

On Monday, Maroroa made no application for bail and was remanded in custody to next face court in June.