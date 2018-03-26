SA teacher admits grooming student

A former teacher at a leading Adelaide private school has admitted grooming one of her male students for sex.

Bettina Schmoock had 12 months ago pleaded not guilty to one count of communicating with the intention of procuring a child for sex, but changed her plea in the South Australian District Court on Monday.

Her victim was in court to witness a sombre and softly spoken Schmoock admit the crime, which took place when she was teaching at prestigious Adelaide school Concordia College.

Judge Gordon Barrett will now consider evidence in the case, including text and Skype messages between the pair.

Schmoock's bail was continued and she will reappear in court next month before sentencing.