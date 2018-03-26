SA Libs together for first time since poll

After seeing off the challenge from Nick Xenophon at the state election, Liberal Vincent Tarzia is set to be the next speaker of the South Australian parliament.

SA Premier Steven Marshall says his new government has the right blend of experience and new blood.

Mr Tarzia's elevation to the prestigious position was endorsed at the new government's first joint party room meeting on Monday.

"I think he'll do an exceptional job," Premier Steven Marshall said.

At the same meeting, fellow Liberal Andrew McLachlan was endorsed to become the next president of the South Australian upper house.

Mr Tarzia was first elected to state parliament just four years ago and looked at risk of losing his seat of Hartley when former senator Xenophon announced his decision to run.

In the end, it wasn't even a close contest with the sitting MP winning with 57.8 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.

Also at Monday's meeting, Mr Marshall welcomed the government's 11 new MPs and declared his government had the right blend of experience and new blood.

"We've got this great combination of experience, and a lot of it, as well as new people coming in with new ideas so that we can work together to get this state back on track," he said.

The premier also revealed the parliament would sit next on May 3.

His government will control 25 seats, with Labor having 19 and three in the hands of independents.