SA election result to become official

South Australia's Electoral Commission will start to officially declare results in state's parliament 47 lower house seats after the end of counting in the state election.

The last postal votes were received on Saturday allowing for returning officers in the various districts to start declaring results from Monday.

The last seat decided was that of Mawson, where former Labor minister Leon Bignell managed to hang on by 115 votes over Liberal Andy Gilfillan.

Mr Bignell's win will leave Labor with 19 seats in parliament's House of Assembly while the new Liberal government will control 25 and there will be three independents.

With more than one million ballots now counted across the state, the Liberals received 38 per cent of the primary vote compared to 32.8 per cent for Labor.

Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST party finished with 14.1 per cent and unable to win a single lower house seat.

Finalising the count in the state's upper house will likely stretch into April, based on the commission's timetable.

But the Liberals and Labor are likely to each win four of the 11 seats up for grabs with SA-BEST taking two and the final seat going to the Greens.