New SA govt releases audit report into RAH

The new $2.3 billion Royal Adelaide Hospital has failed to meet three medication safety benchmarks, a report made public by the Liberal government has revealed.

Health Minister Stephen Wade released the accreditation report on Friday, which he said the previous Labor government tried to bury ahead of the election because seven core safety standards were not met.

The audit also found issues with mandatory training programs and discharge notes, and applies to the whole Central Adelaide Local Health Network.

Mr Wade said the report revealed "risks to safety" and should have been released earlier.

"The fact that we have had one hospital network that was asked to fix seven core standards in one accreditation is a serious concern," he said.

"If your GP or follow-up clinician doesn't know what medication you are on, doesn't know what follow-up care you need, that to me is a common sense risk to patient safety.

"The people of South Australia had a right to know that their $2.3 billion hospital had not met accreditation standards before casting their ballots for a new government," Mr Wade said.

The document was a key issue in the dying days of the election campaign, when the Liberals published a letter from federal Health Minister Greg Hunt to then-premier Jay Weatherill about the report.

Mr Weatherill defended Labor's decision, telling reporters it was an interim report and against procedure to release reports while the government was in caretaker mode.

The new government has until June 3 to take action in order to be accredited by the independent Australian Council on Healthcare Standards.

Mr Wade said he had met and was "very impressed" by SA Health chief Vickie Kaminski, but could not confirm whether she would be kept on by the Liberal government after Premier Steven Marshall sacked four department heads earlier this week.

His praise for Ms Kaminski comes after harsh criticism by the Liberals over the Labor government's Transforming Health policy, which centralised services.

On the other side of politics, a former Labor minister still faces an uncertain future as vote-counting continues.

Leon Bignell, the former tourism minister, leads Liberal challenger Andy Gilfillan by 100 votes with 91 per cent of the vote counted in the seat of Mawson in Adelaide's south.

"All you can do is just relax. You can't win any more votes, all the votes are out there, they just have to be counted," he told FiveAA radio on Friday.