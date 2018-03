An Adelaide woman charged with the 2016 murder of her mother-in-law will be assessed as a candidate for home detention bail.

Caroline Nilsson, 26, appeared via video-link in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday in relation to the murder of 57-year-old Myrna Nilsson.

The magistrate ordered a report into her suitability for home detention bail, and she was remanded in custody until the end of March.