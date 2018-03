A man will be summonsed to appear in court after a cyclist was killed in a crash in South Australia's southeast.

The cyclist, an 80-year-old man from Mount Gambier, died at the scene on Thursday morning on the Riddoch Highway at Mt Schank.

Police have reported a 21-year-old Mt Gambier man for aggravated careless driving and he will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.