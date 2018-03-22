News

The new South Australian cabinet

THE LINE-UP OF THE NEW SOUTH AUSTRALIAN CABINET

* Steven Marshall - Premier

* Vickie Chapman - Attorney-General and Deputy Premier

* Rob Lucas - Treasurer and Industrial Relations

* David Pisoni - Industry and Skills, State Development and Small Business.

* John Gardner - Education

* David Ridgway - Trade, Tourism and Investment

* Michelle Lensink - Human Services, Communities and Social Inclusion

* Rachel Sanderson - Child Protection

* Stephen Wade - Health and Mental Health

* David Speirs - Environment and Water

* Stephan Knoll - Transport and Infrastructure

* Dan van Holst Pellekaan - Energy and Mineral Resources

* Tim Whetstone - Primary Industry and Regional Development

* Corey Wingard - Police, Corrections and Sport.

