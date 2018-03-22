Basin commission to visit communities

The Murray-Darling Basin Royal Commission will visit Basin communities in the coming weeks to view sites and hear from affected residents.

Commissioner Bret Walker, senior counsel assisting Richard Beasley and commission staff will travel the length of the basin as part of an inquiry into the operations and effectiveness of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

The group will travel as far as Toowoomba, Queensland, in the north and the Murray Mouth, South Australia, in the south.

Mr Beasley said it was important for the Royal Commission to hear from people who rely on the basin as a water source.

"We anticipate this will be a significant part of the Commission's inquiry and will provide important information from local communities about the Basin Plan," he said.

Locals will be able to attend scheduled public hearings, or written submissions can be uploaded online until April 30.

The Commission was established in January 2018 by the South Australian governor, and a report is expected on February 1, 2019.