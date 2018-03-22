New SA cabinet sworn in

South Australia's new Liberal cabinet has been sworn in during a ceremony at Government House.

The ministers were presented by Premier Steven Marshall to take their oaths before Governor Hieu Van Le on Thursday afternoon.

Following the ceremony, Mr Marshall said the new ministers were "absolutely delighted" but the celebrations would be short-lived.

"We had a meeting this morning of the new Cabinet," he told reporters.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to every promise that we made in the lead-up to this election.

"The ministers will now head back to their office, get their briefing from the departments and then on with the important work of getting South Australia back on track."

Among those in Mr Marshall's line-up is Minister for Child Protection Rachel Sanderson, who declared victory after a closely fought contest over Labor candidate Jo Chapley on Wednesday night.

Mr Marshall was sworn in as premier on Monday, along with deputy premier Vickie Chapman and Treasurer Rob Lucas.

Mr Lucas is the only member of the 14 person team to have served in cabinet before.

Other key members include Dan van Holst Pellekaan who will serve as energy minister, John Gardner who will oversee the education portfolio and Stephan Knoll, responsible for transport.

Former Liberal premiers John Olsen, Dean Brown, Steele Hall and Rob Kerin attended the ceremony, which was open to the media.