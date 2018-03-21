The history of Kaurna native title claim

THE HISTORY OF THE KAURNA PEOPLE'S NATIVE TITLE CLAIM

* The Kaurna people lodged a native title claim for about 10,500 square kilometres of land in October 2000.

* The claim stretches from Yankalilla in the state's mid-south to the Clare Valley in the state's mid-north and includes part of the Adelaide metropolitan area.

* Native title is the recognition under law that indigenous people had a system of laws and ownership on their lands before European settlement.

* Europeans first came into contact with Kaurna people in the early 1800s when whalers and sealers arrived on Kangaroo Island.

* They were driven from their lands and nearly wiped out during colonisation due to smallpox.

* "We die young so many of our older people are not here to see this, but it is really important, it is an investment. This is our children's investment inheritances both black and white." - Kaurna elder Katrina Karlapina.