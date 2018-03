Two serving South Australian police officers charged with assaulting a teenager after an investigation by the state's corruption watchdog have had their cases adjourned.

Sean Gregory Hobbs and Andrew Allan Jaunay did not appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges over an incident in Whyalla, in the state's mid-north, in 2013.

The cases have been adjourned until April after the court heard the state's Director of Public Prosecutions had requested further information from police.