SA woman admits causing car park death

An Adelaide woman has admitted killing a pedestrian in a shopping centre car park crash.

Katrina Maree Siciliano was charged with causing the death of 62-year-old Diane Hoskin by dangerous driving in the car park of the Tea Tree Plaza shopping centre at suburban Modbury in October 2015.

Her trial was due to start in the District Court on Tuesday but she entered a guilty plea instead, court documents show.

In a previous court appearance, it was alleged Siciliano's car lurched over a concrete barrier and hit Ms Hoskin who died at the scene, only three weeks before her daughter's wedding.

Siciliano will return to the District Court in May for sentencing submissions.