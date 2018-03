A 14-year-old girl is among 10 people charged after police found 265 cannabis plants across a number of properties in Adelaide.

Over the weekend police searched properties at Kilkenny, West Croydon, Enfield and Woodville North finding plants and hydroponic equipment.

The group, ranging in age from 14 to 27, have been charged with a range of drug related offences, with the adults expected to appear in Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.