Ruling to come on Heinz snack case

Whether food giant Heinz misled people in claiming one of its snacks, marketed at young children, was healthy is about to be settled.

Rosemary Stanton has disputed Heinz's claim its Shredz children's product are healthy. (file)

The Federal Court will rule on Monday on allegations from Australia's consumer watchdog that the food giant engaged in false and misleading representations in relation to its Little Kids Shredz products.

Heinz has rejected the allegations as without merit.

The ACCC case centres on claims Heinz made representations on its packaging that suggested the snack had the same nutritional value as fresh fruit, it was a nutritious food for young children and it would encourage healthy eating habits.

An expert witness for the ACCC told the court in July such depictions were misleading as the product "is not good for toddlers".

"This product is not that nutritious, it's not healthy and it's too high in sugar," nutritionist Rosemary Stanton said.

Heinz argued none of those alleged representations were made and, even if they were, they were not misleading.

"Heinz's position is that the packaging of the product was informative and accurate," the company said in a statement.