SA coroner to probe workplace death

The South Australian coroner is about to open an inquest into the death of a construction worker on the site of the new Royal Adelaide Hospital in 2014.

Jorge Castillo-Riffo was crushed while working on a scissor lift on the then construction site.

The 54-year-old's widow, Pam Gurner-Hall has lobbied for the inquiry, which will open on Monday, amid concerns she may never find out exactly what happened.

She says the inquest will also be able to look at other issues including the culture that surrounds workplace safety on construction sites.

In February last year, Safework SA dropped workplace safety charges against the hospital's contractors just before the start of a trial.