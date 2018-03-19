Marshall to be sworn in as SA premier

Liberal leader Steven Marshall will be officially sworn in as South Australian premier in a ceremony at Government House on Monday.

Mr Marshall met with Governor Hieu Van Le on Sunday to inform him his party had claimed victory at Saturday night's state election.

The Liberals have won at least 24 seats in the state's 47-seat parliament and Labor is tipped to claim 18.

Vickie Chapman will be sworn in as deputy premier and Rob Lucas as treasurer, while a ceremony to swear in the remaining members of the cabinet will be held later in the week.

On Sunday, Mr Marshall said the Liberals would follow through on every item in their first 100-days plan released earlier this year.

"We're going to lower people's taxes, we're going to lower their cost of living and we're going to create more jobs in this state," he told reporters.

The premier-elect said South Australians could expect a cut to their emergency services levy bill from July 1, but would not say which of his other policies would be implemented first.

On the other side of politics, the Labor Party will select a new leader after ousted premier Jay Weatherill confirmed he would step down.

He said he did not know when his replacement would be chosen but that it would be "sooner rather than later", once all of the election results were known.