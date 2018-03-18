Marshall shifts focus from Tarzia in SA

Vincent Tarzia won't receive any special role after he fended off a challenge from Nick Xenophon to hold his seat for the Liberal party, incoming premier Steven Marshall says.

After celebrating Mr Tarzia's crucial win in his victory speech on Saturday night, Mr Marshall on Sunday shifted the focus to the efforts of his entire team.

"I just really want to emphasise there is no one person or group of two or thee people, I'm extraordinarily grateful to every person in the team," he told reporters on Sunday.