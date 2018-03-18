Xenophon licks wounds after SA failure

Nick Xenophon has been left to lick his wounds after a stunning failure to win any lower house seats at Saturday's South Australian state election, but he won't be making his way back to federal parliament.

Mr Xenophon's attempt to disrupt state politics and hold the balance of power in the state parliament fell well short, with none of the SA-BEST candidates likely to win a seat in the lower house.

They are likely to have two members in the upper house.

The former senator also looks to have been defeated in his campaign to win the seat of Hartley, but said the seat is "lineball" and has held off on conceding.

As his fate became clearer on Saturday night, he ruled out taking the position Nick Xenophon Team federal senators or incoming SA-BEST upper house MPs to allow him to return to parliament.

"Senator Rex Patrick graciously said on television tonight that he would step aside for me and I said on live TV that he was dreaming, that he's not going anywhere," he said.

When asked what his next movements would be, Mr Xenophon said he would spend a period away from the public eye.

"I haven't really had a proper break for 20 years but I'll take a bit of a break," he said.

Across the state, SA-BEST polled only about 14 per cent of primary votes, but Mr Xenophon said his candidates are still a chance in the seats of Finniss and Heysen.

Asked what had gone wrong, Mr Xenophon said he began his campaign too late and spread himself too thin across the 36 seats SA-BEST contested.

"In the end, negativity won, big money won, the pokies lobby got the best of us this time around but it's not over and I'm not giving up," he said.

The Australian Hotels Association headed an expensive campaign against Mr Xenophon based on the claim his pokies policy would cost the industry jobs.

Mr Xenophon was trying to make the best of the election result.

"SA-BEST will have a presence in the South Australian parliament and that's a good thing for democracy in this state," Mr Xenophon said.