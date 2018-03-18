Shorten praises SA Labor after poll loss

The defeated Labor government in South Australia leaves behind a remarkable record of transformation from its 16 years in office, federal leader Bill Shorten says.

Jay Weatherill was unable to win a fifth term for Labor at Saturday's state election, with Steven Marshall claiming a majority government for the Liberals.

Mr Shorten congratulated Mr Weatherill and his predecessor Mike Rann for what they had done for South Australia since Labor was elected in 2002.

"The true measure of the Weatherill and indeed Rann Labor governments is not years but achievements.

"Jay Weatherill and his team can hold their heads high tonight knowing they spent every minute in government delivering for the people who counted on them."

He also congratulated Mr Marshall on his victory wished his new government well "for the good of their state and our country".