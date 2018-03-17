Polling booths close and counting begins in SA election

The polling booths have now closed and counting has begun on one of the most tightly contested elections in South Australia's history.

One exit poll says the Liberals are ahead on a two-party preferred basis with 50.5 per cent of the vote, compared to Labor's 49.5 per cent.

Internal Labor polling, however, has predicted the state will soon have a hung parliament.

Those figures reported by Sky News show each of the major parties will win 21 seats.

What the leaders expect from the SA election

OPPOSITION LEADER STEVEN MARSHALL:

The Liberal leader is the only one of the state election's three key figures to have expressed confidence there will be a result by the close of counting on Saturday, along with optimism it will be in his favour. "I'm feeling good actually," he told reporters outside a polling booth.

PREMIER JAY WEATHERILL:

The Labor leader replied "who knows" when asked if there could be a result on Saturday night. He's said he's proud of the campaign he's run but told reporters he will be "intrigued" to see what South Australians thought of it. "There's apparently a massive number of undecided people," he said.

SA-BEST LEADER NICK XENOPHON:

When asked if he was confident of success on Saturday, Mr Xenophon just told reporters he was "confident that I will give it my best". He also said he would be a "mug" to be sidetracked by a last-minute opinion poll that placed his SA-BEST party well behind the Liberals and Labor in primary support.

Memorable moments on SA election day

SA-Best Leader Nick Xenophon and his Liberal rival for the seat of Hartley Vincent Tarzia came face-to-face at a polling booth, sharing a tense handshake and conversation about who had worn out the most boot leather during the campaign.

* Independent candidate for Premier Jay Weatherill's seat of Cheltenham, Vince Scali, heckled the Labor leader at a polling booth alongside a cardboard cutout of the premier. Mr Weatherill told Mr Scali if he continued to defame him it could "cost him a lot of money".

* Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy threw his support behind SA Liberal leader Steven Marshall in his marginal seat of Dunstan, handing out how-to-vote cards, though he appeared not to be recognised by most Adelaide locals.

* Mr Marshall kept up the great Aussie tradition of buying a sausage at a polling station but was notably careful to escape the media's gaze before eating it.