Xenophon casts vote in SA election

SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon and Liberal incumbent Vincent Tarzia have come face-to-face at a polling booth in the electorate of Hartley.

SA-BEST leader Nick Xenophon has cast his vote in the state election.

In a tense moment, the pair shook hands and had a brief conversation about who had been wearing out the most boot leather during the campaign.

"When I asked Vincent 'it's a pity you didn't want to debate me' he's pulled his hand away but then he thought twice of it, he didn't want to do a David Pisoni," Mr Xenophon told reporters after the exchange.

Mr Xenophon and Mr Tarzia, who are locked in a tight battle for the seat, also cast their own votes at the polling booth.

An Advertiser-Galaxy poll published earlier this week had Mr Tarzia ahead 51-49 in the two-party preferred vote.

Labor candidate and former government minister Grace Portolesi placed a distant third in the first preference count.

Mr Xenophon said he would be spending the majority of the day in the electorate.

"I'll be around polling booths, I'll be around Hartley... this is where the action is," he said.

The latest opinion poll points to a Liberal victory in South Australia, with support for the SA-BEST party continuing to slide.

The Newspoll showed the Liberals leading the primary vote with 34 per cent support, compared to 31 per cent for Labor and just 17 per cent for SA-BEST.