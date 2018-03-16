Wong lends support to SA 'giant killer'

Senator Penny Wong hopes Labor's candidate for the seat of Dunstan at the South Australian election will soon be crowned a "giant killer".

Labor Senator Penny Wong says Saturday night after the polls close will be "interesting".

She campaigned alongside Matt Loader in the Adelaide suburb of Norwood on Friday, the heard of the electorate Mr Loader is trying to snatch from Opposition Leader Steven Marshall.

"We want Matt to be the giant killer," Senator Wong told AAP.

"Although I would make the point he's actually taller than Steven."

Senator Wong said Saturday's election is undoubtedly "unusual", given the role being played by former senator Nick Xenophon's party SA-BEST.

She naturally branded Premier Jay Weatherill the best leader to fight for SA's interests but said she was expecting an interesting Saturday night.

"As South Australians have looked at Nick Xenophon, I think they are increasingly sceptical, so it will be an interesting night tomorrow," she said.