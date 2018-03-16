Marshall avoids another 'vote Labor' gaffe

South Australian Opposition Leader Steven Marshall has made his final pitch to voters ahead of the state election, careful not to repeat his infamous gaffe from 2014 when he urged people to vote Labor on the last day of election campaigning.

Like his rival Premier Jay Weatherill, Mr Marshall made his last push in an Adelaide garage.

Mr Marshall said the car service centre was the kind of business his party would be focusing on if they end up forming government.

"I'm going to be spending the entire day the same way that I'll start a government if we form government on Saturday," he told reporters.

"Out talking to businesses in South Australia about how we can grow our economy and create new jobs."

Mr Marshall didn't mix-up his pitch for people to vote for his party, unlike the election eve of 2014.

"The people of South Australia should unequivocally vote for the Liberal Party - vote for their local Liberal candidate," he said.

"It is our opportunity to press the reset button in South Australia."

The opposition leader said he would wait until the election results come in before contemplating questions such as what he would do if the Liberals lose.

But he said he was buoyed by the result of the Tasmanian election a fortnight ago, which returned Liberal Will Hodgman's government to power.

He also said that a protester who interrupted Mr Weatherill's media conference on Friday had nothing to do with the Liberals.