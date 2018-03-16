Man arrested over SA cold-case murder

A man has been arrested over a cold-case murder in southern Adelaide nearly two decades ago.

Detective Superintendent Des Bray announced the news to reporters in Adelaide.

The 43-year-old was arrested in Auckland on Thursday after the man's DNA was allegedly matched to the murder of Robert Sabeckis, who was shot in a car park near Maslin Beach on January 13, 2000.

"Robert was in his car at the Maslin Beach car park when he was fatally shot and the offender stole his car and drove off," Detective Superintendent Des Bray told reporters on Friday.

The suspect then fled in the 42-year-old's car before crashing. A subsequent search of the area found a jacket and shotgun.

"His murder has remained unsolved ever since and there have been no suspects, but we have had for many years a DNA sample of that offender," Det Supt Bray said.

The testing was able to occur after New Zealand amended their laws last year to allow access to information on the New Zealand DNA database.

The man will appear in the Waitakere District Court on Friday and SA police will seek his extradition to face a charge of murder.

Det Supt Bray said police were still appealing for people who lived in the area during the time to come forward.

"This match is not the end of our investigation, but rather a new beginning, and today I'm appealing for information from the community," he said.